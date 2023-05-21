Congo security forces fire tear gas at anti-government protesters

Democratic Republic of Congo security forces fired tear gas and fought running battles in the streets of the capital Kinshasa with anti-government protesters demonstrating on Saturday over alleged irregularities in voter registration.

The protesters are also angry over the rising cost of living and prolonged insecurity in the east of the country, where armed militias and rebel groups have killed hundreds and displaced over a million.

Around a dozen protesters were detained by security forces just after the start of the demonstration, which was called for by opposition leaders.

A video shared on social media showed a shirtless youth being kicked, repeatedly bashed with a helmet, and dragged along the ground by several men in uniform. Reuters could not authenticate the video.

Police spokesman Sylvano Kasongo told Reuters that three policemen had been detained for violence against a minor during the demonstration. He added that 27 police officers were injured during the clashes.