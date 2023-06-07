Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters marching against finance bill

Kenyan police fired tear gas at hundreds of people protesting near parliament on Tuesday against a proposed finance bill that would hike taxes on fuel and housing.

President William Ruto, who won elections in August on a platform of helping the poor, is under pressure to raise revenues in East Africa's economic powerhouse in the face of rising government debt repayments.

But his proposals have drawn sharp criticism from civil servants and political opponents, who say that the cost of living is already too high.

Police fired tear gas to disperse about 500 protesters who marched to parliament to present a petition against the bill, a Reuters witness said.