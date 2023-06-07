    বাংলা

    Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters marching against finance bill

    President William Ruto has defended the bill, saying its provisions are needed to ensure financial stability and create jobs for young people

    Reuters
    Published : 7 June 2023, 05:07 AM
    Updated : 7 June 2023, 05:07 AM

    Kenyan police fired tear gas at hundreds of people protesting near parliament on Tuesday against a proposed finance bill that would hike taxes on fuel and housing. 

    President William Ruto, who won elections in August on a platform of helping the poor, is under pressure to raise revenues in East Africa's economic powerhouse in the face of rising government debt repayments. 

    But his proposals have drawn sharp criticism from civil servants and political opponents, who say that the cost of living is already too high. 

    Police fired tear gas to disperse about 500 protesters who marched to parliament to present a petition against the bill, a Reuters witness said. 

    Eleven protesters were seen being detained by police. In downtown Nairobi, plain-clothed police officers were seen carrying an activist who held a placard that read: "Colonialism never really ended." 

    Ruto has defended the bill, saying its provisions are needed to ensure financial stability and create jobs for young people by building new houses financed through a housing levy. The legislation, which would also hike taxes on digital content, is expected to be voted on next week. 

    The opposition Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) party, which has since March led protests against the government over the high cost of living and alleged fraud in last year's election, has said the bill would take the country back to 1980s, when the economy started to deteriorate. 

    Last week, the opposition suspended bipartisan talks in parliament aimed at ending their row with the government. Their leader Raila Odinga has threatened to hold more protests. 

    Labour unions, including one representing health workers, also protested against the bill last week. 

    RELATED STORIES
    Athletics - Diamond League - Pietro Mennea Golden Gala - Stadio Luigi Ridolfi, Florence, Italy - June 2, 2023 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates winning the women's 1500m final and setting a new world record
    Kenya's Kipyegon shatters 1,500m world record
    Kipyegon did not let up for a moment, doggedly continuing on long after she had left her rivals in the dust to cross the line in 3:49.11
    Security forces members patrol during clashes with anti-government protesters, after they broke up an attempted demonstration organised by the opposition and civil society members over alleged irregularities in voter registration for the upcoming December elections, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 20, 2023. REUTERS/Justin Makangara'
    Congo forces fire tear gas at anti-govt protesters
    Around a dozen protesters were detained by security forces just after the start of the demonstration
    At least 15 injured as BNP activists clash with police in Khulna
    15 injured in Khulna police-BNP clashes
    Police claim to have fired rubber bullets and tear gas after the BNP activists allegedly started to throw brick-bats at them
    Google logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023.
    Why pay ghost writers in Kenya when AI can do your essays?
    At the beginning of the year, income had dropped significantly because everyone had rushed to use the AI tools, an academic writer, or "contract cheater" in Kenya said

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps