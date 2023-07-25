Wildfires kill 34 in Algeria as heatwave sweeps north Africa

The death toll as wildfires sweep across regions of Algeria has risen to 34 people including 10 soldiers on Monday, the interior ministry said, as a heatwave spreads across north Africa and southern Europe.

Some 8,000 firefighters were battling to bring the flames under control, authorities said.

The interior ministry said that it is continuing its firefighting operations in the Boumerdes, Bouira, Tizi Ouzou, Jijel, Bejaia and Skikda regions.