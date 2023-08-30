    বাংলা

    Gabonese military officers announce they have seized power

    Tensions were running high amid fears of unrest after polls, which saw Ali Bongo seeking to extend his family's 56-year grip on power

    Reuters
    Published : 30 August 2023, 05:20 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 05:20 AM

    A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on national television in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power, after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

    Appearing on television channel Gabon 24, the officers said they represented all security and defence forces in the Central African nation. They said the election results were cancelled, all borders closed until further notice and state institutions dissolved.

    Loud sounds of gunfire could be heard in the capital Libreville, a reporter said, after the television appearance.

    There was no immediate comment from the government of the OPEC-member nation.

    "In the name of the Gabonese people ... we have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime," the officers said.

    Tensions were running high amid fears of unrest after Saturday's presidential, parliamentary, and legislative vote, which saw Bongo seeking to extend his family's 56-year grip on power while the opposition pushed for change in the oil and cocoa-rich but poverty-stricken nation.

    A lack of international observers, the suspension of some foreign broadcasts, and the authorities' decision to cut internet service and impose a night-time curfew nationwide after the poll had raised concerns about the transparency of the electoral process.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: People ride a boat through a flooded road after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China Aug 3, 2023.
    Heavy rains, floods inundate China
    More than 3,000 people were evacuated in northwestern Hunan province over the weekend
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 22 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,045,286 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,476
    Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, Sept 21, 2022.
    Gabon to vote as Bongo seeks to extend 56-year family dynasty
    The opposition hopes it will foil President Bongo's bid for a third term and end his family's grip on power
    FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Air Force's fighters jet perform during celebrations for the 74th Indonesian National Armed Forces day at Halim Perdanakusuma airbase in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 5, 2019.
    US defence chief backs Indonesia's military modernisation drive
    The meeting comes as Indonesia looks to upgrade its military and replace ageing hardware, allocating 134.3 trillion Rupiah to defence this year, the largest allocation in the budget

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain