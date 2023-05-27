Sudan army calls on ex-soldiers to re-enlist, sporadic fighting persists

Army leader Abdel-Fatteh al-Burhan wrote to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday asking him to replace his envoy Volker Perthes, sources in the Sudanese presidency said.

The sources did not give details but Perthes, who was appointed in 2021, had pushed a political transition to civilian rule that some in the army opposed.

"The Secretary-General is shocked by the letter," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday. "The Secretary-General is proud of the work done by Volker Perthes and reaffirms his full confidence in his Special Representative."

Army sources said the military had also intercepted weapons smuggled into a Red Sea province of Sudan by a foreign country, without giving details.

The army and RSF began a seven-day truce on Monday intended to allow access to aid and services after battles since mid-April that have killed hundreds and created a refugee crisis.

Despite a drop in fighting, there have still been reports throughout the week of clashes, artillery fire and air strikes.

Saudi and US representatives "cautioned the parties against further violations and implored them to improve respect for the ceasefire on May 25, which they did," it added.

Residents of Khartoum who have stayed in the city suffer from breakdowns of electricity, water, health and communication services.

Many homes, particularly in well-off areas, have been looted, along with food stores, flour mills and other essential facilities.