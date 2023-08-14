Niger junta: ousted president could be prosecuted for high treason

The junta that seized power in Niger in a July 26 coup said late on Sunday that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum could be prosecuted for high treason.

The coup leaders have imprisoned Bazoum and dissolved the elected government, drawing condemnation from West African powers, which have activated a standby military force that could intervene to reinstate Bazoum.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, a spokesperson for the junta, said on state TV that it had "assembled the necessary elements to prosecute the ousted president ... for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger."