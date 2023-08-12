    বাংলা

    Seven worshippers killed in northern Nigeria mosque collapse

    Regulations are poorly enforced in Nigeria, and construction materials are often substandard, resulting in frequent building collapse

    Published : 12 August 2023, 05:21 AM
    Updated : 12 August 2023, 05:21 AM

    Seven people died after a mosque filled with worshippers caved in on Friday in Nigeria's northern city of Zaria, in Kaduna state, with several others injured.

    Zaria Emirates council spokesman Abdullahi Kwarbai said the incident occurred as hundreds of faithful observed afternoon prayers at the city's central mosque.

    "Four bodies were found initially, and then three others were found after the rescue team searched the collapsed mosque," he said.

    Building collapses are frequent in Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.

