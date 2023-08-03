US orders evacuation of some embassy staff, families from Niger

"Given ongoing developments in Niger and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of State is ordering the temporary departure of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US Embassy in Niamey," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The United States remains committed to our relationship with the people of Niger and to Nigerien democracy. We remain diplomatically engaged at the highest levels," Miller said.

He said the embassy remains open for limited, emergency services to US citizens.

AUS official, speaking on the condition of anonymity prior to the announcement, said US personnel would be moved out of Niger by aircraft chartered by the State Department and military aircraft would not be used. The official said "core" staff will remain at the embassy.

The State Department is advising Americans not to travel to Niger.

France, the United States, Germany and Italy have troops in Niger on counterinsurgency and training missions, helping the army to fight groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.