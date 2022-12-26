After COVID-19, Ebola lockdowns drive Ugandan workers into debt

Much of this work is insecure, poorly-paid and often unsafe, according to campaigners, with workers usually earning below minimum wage, not receiving sick leave or paid holidays, and being vulnerable to exploitation from employers and authorities.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit informal workers worldwide the hardest - and one in two people in low-income countries saw their earnings drop, US-based polling company Gallup found.

In Uganda, where more than 40% of the country's 45 million people live in extreme poverty on less than $2.15 a day, according to the World Bank, pandemic-related restrictions were longer and stricter than in many of its neighbouring countries.

Schools and many businesses were closed for two years, inter-district travel and open markets were banned, and bars, nightclubs and other entertainment activities were shut down, leaving many Ugandans unable to earn an income.

A study by Uganda's finance ministry published this month found that less than 5% of informal businesses received any form of financial support from the government during the pandemic.

"This could be attributed to the fact that a large proportion of government support during the crisis mainly targeted formal business," the study said.

'I AM SUFFERING'

Social equality campaigners said the government should learn lessons from the impact of the COVID-19 and Ebola restrictions and boost support to workers outside of the formal economy.

Measures could include placing a moratorium on the repossession of vehicles used for taxi services, or providing interest-free loans to informal businesses, they said.

Informal workers interviewed by Context said the Ebola restrictions had left them unable to afford food for their families, cover children's school fees, or meet loan repayments.

Namande Agnes, 25, a food seller in Mubende district, 135 km (84 miles) from Kampala, said she had borrowed 450,000 shillings ($123) to invest in her roadside stall, but had fallen behind with her repayments after the Ebola restrictions were imposed.

"I am suffering ... the bank will come and take my land," said Agnes, who sells local fast food such as roast chicken, plantain and chips.

"The one thing (the) government should do is talk to banks on our behalf," she added.