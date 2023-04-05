    বাংলা

    Polish agriculture minister resigns amid anger over Ukrainian grain imports

    Kowalczyk said he decided to quit the position due to the European Commission's decision to extend duty free imports for Ukrainian grain until June 2024

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2023, 09:36 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 09:36 AM

    Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk resigned from his post on Wednesday amid rising anger among farmers over the impact of Ukrainian grain imports on prices.

    Kowalczyk said he decided to quit the position due to the European Commission's decision to extend duty free imports for Ukrainain grain until June 2024. Polish farmers had called for the introduction of tariffs.

    "As it is clear that this demand will not be met by the European Commission at this point, I decided to resign from the post of agriculture minister," Kowalczk said.

    Logistical bottlenecks mean large quantities of Ukrainian grains, which are cheaper than those produced in the European Union have ended up in Central European states, hitting prices and sales of local farmers and creating a headache for Poland's ruling nationalists law and Justice (PiS) in an election year.

    The prime ministers of five states including Poland wrote to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday to demand action on Ukrainian agricultural imports.

    They said tariffs may have to be reintroduced if the influx of grain and other products from Ukraine cannot be stopped by other means.

    RELATED STORIES
    Workers assemble a screen for the audience for the visit of Ukraininan President Volodymyr Zelensky, in front of the Royal Castle in the Old Town in Warsaw, Poland, April 4, 2023.
    Zelensky arrives in Poland to deepen ties
    The visit comes with Ukraine planning to conduct a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to recapture occupied land in its east and south
    Donald Tusk, leader of opposition Civic Platform (PO) party, speaks during a rally in support of Poland's membership in the European Union after the country's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on the primacy of the constitution over EU law, undermining a key tenet of European integration, in Warsaw, Poland, Oct 10, 2021.
    War of the worms: Polish politicians give each other a mouthful
    Lawmakers from the ruling nationalists Law and Justice claim that opposition party Civic Platform plans to limit the consumption of meat and replace it with insects
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shake hands after a joint news briefing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 8, 2023.
    Russia doubts grain deal renewal as deadline looms
    The deal was extended for 120 days in November and will renew on March 18 if no party objects
    Ukrainian refugee Tamila Melnichenko, 82, from Kyiv, looks through a window as she pedals a small training bicycle during a rehabilitation session at the Armada retirement home in Glogoczow, Poland February 10, 2023.
    A year into Ukraine war, older refugees running out of hope
    More than 9mn Ukrainians, mostly women, children and the elderly made a journey to Poland in the months after Russian invasion. Many have returned home, but around 1.5mn remain

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain