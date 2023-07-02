Shot teenager's grandmother urges end to French riots

The grandmother of the boy killed by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on Sunday said she wanted the nationwide rioting triggered by his death to end, after a fifth night of unrest.

Identified as Nadia by French media, she said the rioters were using 17-year-old Nahel's death as an excuse to cause havoc and that the family wanted calm.

"Nahel is dead. My daughter is lost ... she doesn't have a life anymore," Nadia told BFM TV.

"Don't destroy the schools, don't destroy the buses ... I'm telling them [the rioters] to stop."

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the latest overnight riots had been less intense, after 45,000 police were deployed following Saturday's funeral of Nahel in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Since he was shot on Tuesday, rioters have torched cars and looted stores, but also targeted state institutions - town halls and police stations. The home of the mayor of L'Hay-les-Roses near Paris was attacked while his wife and children were asleep inside.

President Emmanuel Macron postponed a state visit to Germany that was due to begin on Sunday to handle the worst crisis for his leadership since the "Yellow Vest" protests gripped much of France in late 2018.

The government's "crisis unit" has been activated until further notice, and Macron was due to meet his ministers later.

Nahel's death has fed longstanding complaints of police violence and systemic racism - denied by authorities - inside law enforcement agencies from rights groups and within the low-income, racially mixed suburbs that ring major French cities.