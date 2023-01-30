    বাংলা

    Turkey's Erdogan signals Finland's NATO bid may be considered over Sweden

    Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO and need all member countries' approval to join. Turkey and Hungary are yet to ratify the Nordic countries' membership

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2023, 01:57 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2023, 01:57 AM

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signalled on Sunday that Ankara may agree to Finland joining NATO ahead of Sweden, amid growing tensions with Stockholm.

    "We may deliver Finland a different message (on their NATO application) and Sweden would be shocked when they see our message. But Finland should not make the same mistake Sweden did," Erdogan said in a televised speech aired on Sunday.

    Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and need all member countries' approval to join. Turkey and Hungary are yet to ratify the Nordic countries' membership.

    Turkey says Sweden, in particular, harbours what Ankara says are militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.

    "We gave Sweden a list of 120 persons and told them to extradite those terrorists in their country. If you don't extradite them, then sorry about that," Erdogan said, referring to Turkey's agreement with Sweden and Finland last June over their NATO application.

    Turkey suspended NATO talks with Sweden and Finland last week after a protest in Stockholm in which a far-right politician burned a copy of the Koran.

    Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country wanted to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey, but Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was meaningless to restart talks.

    Cavusoglu also said there was "no offer to evaluate Sweden's and Finland's NATO membership separately."

    RELATED STORIES
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shakes hands with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea January 29, 2023.
    NATO chief urges S Korea to step up military support for Ukraine
    Stoltenberg argued that events in Europe and North America are interconnected with other regions, and that the alliance wants to help manage global threats by increasing partnerships in Asia
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the American University in Cairo, Egypt, January 29, 2023.
    Blinken begins Middle East trip amid violence
    He will also travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas
    Iranian military factory hit by drone attack
    Iranian military factory hit by drone attack
    There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came amid tension with the West over Tehran's nuclear work
    Cars are seen in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Auckland, New Zealand January 27, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. @MonteChristoNZ/via REUTERS
    New Zealand roiled by flash floods
    Climate change is causing episodes of heavy rainfall to become more common and more intense in New Zealand

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher