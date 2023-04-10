India launches villages programme in Arunachal, ignores angry China

Shah, a close confidant of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and considered the second most powerful leader in the government, said Indians in the hinterland were able to sleep in peace because of the "bravery and sacrifices" of the troops on the border.

"They have ensured that no one can eye our borders," Shah told a public meeting in Kibithoo, a border village in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, one of India's last inhabited settlements just miles from the Chinese frontier.

"Today we proudly say, gone are the days when anyone could encroach on our territory," Shah said, speaking in Hindi and without naming China.

India and China fought a short but bloody war in 1962, and Kibithoo was among the first to be overrun by Chinese forces.

Shah said there was a worry 10 years ago that the village was emptying, but that the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' he launched on Monday would provide facilities such as banking, power, cooking gas, jobs, physical and digital connectivity to what he called "the first village of India".

Since coming to power in 2014, the Modi government has pumped millions of dollars to boost military and civilian infrastructure along its 3,800-km (2,360-mile) frontier with China which, analysts say, has riled Beijing.

"Zangnan is China's territory," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said earlier on Monday in response to a question on Shah's visit.

"The Indian official's visit to Zangnan violates China's territorial sovereignty, and is not conducive to the peace and tranquility of the border situation."