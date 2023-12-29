G7 leaders to discuss legal theory on seizing Russian assets

The United States, backed by the UK, Japan and Canada, has proposed that G7 working groups develop options for G7 leaders, the sources said, but cautioned against expecting "an actual announcement" about asset seizures at the late February meeting.

The new legal theory would allow asset seizures in "very specific circumstances" involving an aggressor country, one of the sources said.

"The US has been able to develop a legal theory for how Russia could be held accountable that we think will be held up internationally in the courts and will be widely recognised as legitimate," the source said.

No decisions had been made, and several countries - including the United States and Britain - would require legislative changes to establish the needed authorities to carry out such seizures, two of the sources said.

The Financial Times reported earlier Thursday that Washington had proposed setting up three working groups to examine the legal issues around confiscation; the method of applying such a policy and mitigating risks; and options for how to best channel the support to Ukraine.