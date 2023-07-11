NATO summit seeks agreement on Ukraine bid after Turkey deal on Sweden

NATO leaders gather for a summit in Vilnius on Tuesday seeking to overcome divisions on Ukraine's membership bid after a deal to lift Turkey's block on Sweden joining the military alliance.

The summit in the Lithuanian capital will be dominated by the repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with leaders set to approve NATO's first comprehensive plans since the end of the Cold War to defend against any attack from Moscow.

Diplomats said differences were narrowing over Ukraine's push for NATO membership. While NATO members agree Kyiv cannot join during the war, they have disagreed over how quickly it could happen afterwards and under what conditions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been invited to attend the Vilnius gathering, has been pressing NATO to give his country a clear pathway to membership in the summit communique so that it can join soon after the war is over.

"We are still working on the wording ... but we already understand the fact that Ukraine will be in the Alliance," Zelensky said on Twitter on Monday evening.

He said Ukraine was "working to make the algorithm for gaining membership as clear and fast as possible".

NATO members in Eastern Europe have backed Kyiv's stance, arguing that bringing Ukraine under NATO's collective security umbrella is the best way to deter Russia from attacking again.