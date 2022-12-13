    বাংলা

    Five Chinese nationals were wounded in Kabul hotel attack

    The attack, claimed by Islamic State, prompts China to lodge representations with Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Dec 2022, 09:07 AM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2022, 09:07 AM

    Five Chinese nationals were wounded in an attack on a hotel in central Kabul on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

    The attack, claimed by Islamic State, prompted China to lodge representations with Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration, Wang told a regular news briefing.

    "China demands the Afghan side spare no efforts in searching for and rescuing Chinese individuals, and at the same time open a comprehensive investigation, severely punish the attackers, and earnestly strengthen the protection of Chinese citizens and organisations in Afghanistan," Wang said.

    Wang added that in light of the security situation in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry once again recommended that Chinese citizens and organisations to leave the country as soon as possible.

    RELATED STORIES
    European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jun 17, 2022.
    EU meets to try to break gas price cap impasse
    Greece and some other countries say a cap is needed to shield their economies from high energy prices, while Austria, Germany and the Netherlands fear it could divert gas cargoes from Europe
    US Special Representative on North Korea Sung Kim, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs Kim Gunn and Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro meet at the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 13, 2022.
    S Korea to coordinate with US, Japan on N Korea sanctions
    The three countries this month imposed more sanctions on North Korean officials connected to the country's weapons programmes
    Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir Al-Marimi, accused of making the bomb that blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988, is shown in this Alexandria Sheriff's Office photograph taken in Alexandria,Virginia on December 11, 2022. Alexandria, VA Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
    Lockerbie bombing: Who? What? When?
    The 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, is back in the news this week
    ​​View of a hotel fire in Shahr-e-Naw neighborhood where gunfire was also heard inKabul, Afghanistan December 12, 2022 in this still
    3 gunmen killed in Kabul hotel attack
    Two foreigners were injured while trying to escape by jumping from the hotel balcony

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher