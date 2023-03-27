Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga

Kenyan police on Monday fired teargas and a water cannon at stone-throwing supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga during the second consecutive week of protests against the government and high food prices.

The clashes broke out as Odinga's convoy passed through a neighbourhood in the capital and some supporters threw stones at the police, a Reuters witness said.

Hundreds of supporters had gathered around the convoy in the Kawangware neighbourhood, shouting "Ruto must go," in reference to President William Ruto.

In a Twitter post, Odinga, 78, said Monday's protests would proceed despite a police ban and also reiterated his call for rallies on Thursday.

Odinga has called for the twice-weekly protests indefinitely, citing the high cost of staples such as maize flour, which has kept inflation high. He also accuses Ruto of cheating in last year's presidential election.

Ruto said last week that the protests were hurting businesses and ordinary people.

Odinga, a former prime minister, has lost five elections in a row in his bid to be the president. He challenged the most recent result before the Supreme Court, which upheld Ruto's victory.