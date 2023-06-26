Australia to provide more armoured vehicles to Ukraine

The Australian government will provide a new A$110 million ($73.5 million) package to Ukraine including 70 military vehicles to defend against Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday.

The fresh commitments take Australia's total contribution for Ukraine to A$790 million, including A$610 million in military support, since the conflict began in February 2022.

"This additional support will make a real difference, helping the Ukrainian people who continue to show great courage in the face of Russia's illegal, unprovoked and immoral war," Albanese said during a media briefing in Canberra.