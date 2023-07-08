Blinken to press ASEAN to take tougher line on Myanmar, China

Washington last month issued sanctions against two Myanmar banks used by the junta to convert foreign currency, in a move aimed at reducing the military's ability to import weapons and material for its crackdown on anti-coup forces.

Kritenbrink said last week that countries in the region should make progress in resolving maritime disputes with each other in order to strengthen their collective voice in disputes with China in the South China Sea.

Kritenbrink said on Friday that the US would work with ASEAN members in Jakarta to push back against what he said was "an upward trend of unhelpful and coercive and irresponsible Chinese actions."

"It's not a matter of getting countries on board with the US view, it's a matter of working with our partners to advance our shared view and vision for the region, and to push back on behaviour that runs counter to that vision," he said.