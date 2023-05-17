At Hiroshima G7, bomb survivors grapple with a disarmament dream deferred

"The ideal of a nuclear-free world and the reality of living under a nuclear umbrella coexist," he said. "There is still a coexistence, but we might be seeing a tip in those scales now" towards a more pragmatic view, he said.

Some 51% Japanese supported an increase in the defence budget, and 55% agreed on the need for counter-strike capabilities, according to a poll by broadcaster NHK in December.

KNOCKED UNCONSCIOUS

Mori, eight years old when the bomb hit on the morning of Aug 6, 1945, was knocked unconscious by the blast. When he came to, he saw a crouched woman holding her own entrails asking for the nearest hospital.

Thirty years later he began a multi-decade quest to find how many victims were cremated at his school playground. His work also unearthed the identities of 12 Americans who died in the bombing.

Obama spoke of the "shared responsibility to look directly in the eye of history" when he visited Hiroshima, and praised Mori's work in his speech.

The moment of Mori being embraced by Obama at the bomb site became the defining image of the visit. Obama avoided any direct expression of remorse or apology for the bombings, something many Japanese feel is overdue.

"I just don't want all of this to end up being a dream," Mori said of his hopes for disarmament.

President Joe Biden is unlikely to deliver an independent message on disarmament during the summit, US officials said, although he will visit the site.

Biden has already pledged a new nuclear deterrence plan with South Korea to counter North Korea.

A US official said Washington was not pushing an independent agenda on the issue, adding Japan was leading discussions.

Senior German government sources did not list nuclear disarmament as a high priority, saying at the G7 it was "important mainly for Japan".

DELICATE BALANCE

One senior European G7 source described the delicate balance between a desire for eventual disarmament and the reality of security.

"The final objective is a world without nuclear weapons, but also we can't be naive and disarm today knowing that we are more than ever dependent" on deterrence, the source told Reuters.

In addition to Russia concerns, officials from the U.S. and its allies have been searching for ways to curb nuclear programmes in Iran and North Korea.

"We recognise that the current international landscape is very challenging given Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons," one Japanese government official said. "That doesn't mean we will give up, especially because Prime Minister Kishida is committed to pursuing this goal."

Elderly hibakusha often talk about seeing a world free of nuclear arms, said survivor Masashi Ieshima, who now lives in Tokyo.

"But to be honest there's a despair behind the brave faces we put on too, that we may not get to see that during our lifetimes," he said.

Without real change, Hiroshima risked becoming just a publicity platform for Kishida, he said.

"Then what's the point of doing this in Hiroshima at all?"