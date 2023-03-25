US judge rules Internet Archive's digital book lending violates copyrights

A US judge on Friday ruled that an online library operated by the nonprofit organisation Internet Archive had infringed the copyrights of four major US publishers by lending out digitally scanned copies of the books.

The ruling by US District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan came in a closely-watched lawsuit that tested the ability of the Internet Archive to lend out the works of writers and publishers that remained protected by US copyright laws for free.

The San Francisco-based non-profit over the past decade has scanned millions of print books and lent out the resulted digital copies for free. While many are in the public domain, 3.6 million are protected by valid copyrights.