Australia deploys more experts, equipment to search for lost radioactive capsule

Australian authorities on Tuesday sent out more personnel and specialised detection equipment to search for a tiny radioactive capsule missing somewhere in the outback, including a team from the country's nuclear safety agency.

The capsule is believed to have fallen from a road train - a truck with multiple trailers - that made a 1,400 km (870 mile) journey in Western Australia and its loss has triggered a radiation alert for large parts of the vast state.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services said on Monday that it would take five days to retrace the road train's route. On Tuesday, it said that 660 km had been searched so far.