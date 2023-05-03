Zelensky says White House did not inform him of documents leak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Washington Post in an interview published on Tuesday that the White House did not inform him about a leak of secret US documents that grabbed attention around the world last month.

"I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Zelensky was quoted as saying.

"It is unprofitable for us," he added. "It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States."