Putin to visit UAE and Saudi, host president of Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a Kremlin spokesman said, and hold talks in Russia the next day with the president of Iran.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked if Putin would discuss possible coordinated actions on global oil markets during his Gulf trip, said such talks were held within the OPEC+ group but the issue was always on the agenda.

The visit comes after OPEC+ agreed last Thursday to voluntary supply cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels a day, a move met with scepticism by the oil market.

The plans for Putin to travel to Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, and the United Arab Emirates were first revealed on Monday by online news outlet SHOT.

SHOT quoted Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov as saying Putin would go first to UAE and then to Saudi Arabia, where negotiations would take place mainly with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.