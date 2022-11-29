    বাংলা

    Britain summons China's ambassador over treatment of BBC journalist

    The BBC said its journalist Ed Lawrence was beaten, arrested and handcuffed by Chinese police while covering protests against strict COVID-19 measures

    William James and Farouq SuleimanReuters
    Published : 29 Nov 2022, 12:29 PM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2022, 12:29 PM

    Britain summoned China's ambassador on Tuesday to raise the treatment of a British journalist whose employer, the BBC, said had been assaulted by Chinese police while he was covering a protest in Shanghai.

    The incident has deepened long-running diplomatic tension between Britain and China over a range of issues including human rights, China's approach to Taiwan, security laws in Hong Kong and Chinese economic policies.

    On Sunday, the BBC said its journalist Ed Lawrence was beaten, arrested and handcuffed while covering protests against strict COVID-19 measures. China's foreign ministry has disputed the account.

    Speaking on his arrival at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Bucharest, Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly said he had instructed that the Chinese envoy be summoned over the incident.

    "It is incredibly important that we protect media freedom. It is something very much at the heart of the UK's belief system, and it is incredibly important that journalists can go about their business unmolested and without fear of attack," he said.

    On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticised the Chinese approach to the protests, saying that instead of listening to its people, the government was choosing to crack down further.

    That drew a rebuke from China's embassy in London. On Tuesday, it published a statement on its website attributed to an embassy spokesperson: "The UK side is in no position to pass judgment on China's COVID policy or other internal affairs."

    The statement added there were "serious problems" with Britain own COVID policies.

    "China respects the right of journalists to report, but they must abide by the laws and regulations of the host country. No journalist, including British ones, is exempt."

    Britain last called in a senior Chinese diplomat to complain in October over the treatment of a man who was protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, northern England.

    The man said he was dragged inside the grounds by masked men, kicked and punched, in an incident that was captured on camera. China said protesters had stormed its grounds.

    Prior to that, in August, Britain summoned the Chinese ambassador to ask him to explain his country's actions towards Taiwan. China responded by criticising then-prime minister Liz Truss for "irresponsible rhetoric".

    A British parliamentary committee said on Tuesday it was visiting Taiwan this week to meet President Tsai Ing-Wen and other senior officials.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese authorities seek out COVID protesters
    Chinese authorities seek out COVID protesters
    It is not clear how authorities identified the people they wanted to question about their participation in the protests
    Rohingya refugee children hold placards as they gather at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar to escape a military crackdown in 2017, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2022. Reuters
    Myanmar's Rohingya see gradual erosion of citizenship
    For more than three decades, Myanmar has weaponised its identity card system in a wider campaign of persecution, exclusion and surveillance targeting the Rohingya
    FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Nov 25, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
    Will not back down on Ukraine aid: NATO
    It called on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv amid Russian attacks on infrastructure
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on during the annual Lord Mayor's Banquet at Guildhall, in London, Britain November 28, 2022.
    UK's 'golden era' with China is over: Sunak
    In his first major foreign policy speech, Sunak said Britain's approach to China needed to evolve

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher