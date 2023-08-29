Daughter of Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin says clemency request ‘up to him’

The daughter of Thailand's jailed former premier Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday said any move to seek a royal pardon for her father would be entirely "up to him" and such a process would take time.

In her first comments on the topic since her father's dramatic return last week from 15 years of self-exile, Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Thaksin, who must serve eight years for abuse of power and conflicts of interest, would be the one to pursue the matter himself.

"Drafting (a pardon request) takes time and it is up to him to choose the time and process," Paetongtarn told reporters.

"He is doing it on his own, I have not seen it," Paetongtarn said of a pardon, adding it was at his discretion.

Paetongtarn, a senior member of the Pheu Thai Party leading the incoming government, was speaking a day after visiting her father in hospital and said she was concerned about his heart.

Thaksin, 74, was transferred from prison to a Bangkok police hospital last week just a few hours into his first night in jail, complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure.