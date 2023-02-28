Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 foreign ministers meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants to steer the focus of this week’s meeting to issues like climate change and the debt of developing nations, said an Indian foreign ministry official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

India does not want Ukraine to dominate the event, but it will be top of the agenda, said the official. It is New Delhi's "intention to continue playing the voice of the Global South and raising issues pertinent to the region," the official added.

Blinken will highlight US efforts to address food and energy security issues affecting developing nations, said Ramin Toloui, the US assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs.

The U.S. top diplomat also will "underscore the damage that Russia's war of aggression has caused" and encourage other nations to redouble calls for Russia to end the war, Toloui told reporters ahead of Blinken's travel to the meeting.The foreign ministers' meeting will also be watched for how tensions between Washington and Beijing play out, including over the Ukraine war.

China, along with Russia, declined to sign the summary statement of the finance chiefs in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Monday, China accused the United States of "endangering" peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait after a US P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance military plane flew through the sensitive waterway.

BALLOON TENSIONS

Ties between the world's two largest economies have been strained this month after the US military shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States. China says the balloon was a civilian research vessel that was accidentally blown off course, calling the U.S. response an over-reaction.

The row prompted Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi called the US handling of the balloon incident "unimaginable" and "hysterical".

New Delhi has sought to walk a delicate neutral line on the Russia-Ukraine war.

While Modi has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that it was not a time for war, India has refused to blame Moscow for the conflict, seeking a diplomatic solution and sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

Differences over the conflict will be played out again at this week's meeting, said Anil Wadhwa, a former Indian diplomat and distinguished fellow at New Delhi’s Vivekananda International Foundation.

"It is unlikely that G20 foreign ministers can agree on common language suggesting ways and mechanisms to deal with the situation in Ukraine," he said.

"The reasons are many but the most important issue is that the situation in Ukraine has become extremely fluid."