India's projects in Maldives gain pace, despite strained security ties

India has stepped up development assistance to the Maldives with projects gaining pace last year, even as ties have soured over new Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's demand for Indian troops to leave his country.

As global powers jostle for influence in the Indo-Pacific region, India and China have wooed the Indian Ocean nation, which has traditionally been close to neighbour India, but recently pivoted towards China under Muizzu.

New Delhi has spent nearly 7.71 billion rupees ($93 million), or almost twice its budgeted 4 billion on projects in the Maldives during this fiscal year, which ends in March, according to an Indian official and government documents.

That comes despite strained ties since Muizzu rode to office in October pledging to end the country's "India First" policy and ensure it removed nearly 80 Indian troops.

Despite the roadblock, "development co-operation has not changed or stopped," said an Indian official aware of the matter, who added that New Delhi had a two-fold engagement strategy for Male.

Rather, "the pace of the projects is faster," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, attributing the swifter pace to India's increased allocations this fiscal year.

Muizzu's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The efforts include a $500-million project for roads and bridges around Male, and two airports worth nearly $130 million each in the archipelago's distant islands, supported through a line of credit from India.