Migrant charity ship spurned by Italy heads to France

A migrant rescue ship with more than 200 people on board headed to France on Tuesday after Italy's new right-wing government refused it to dock at one of its ports though it allowed another charity boat to come ashore.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's two-week-old administration has moved swiftly to crack down on boat migration, telling charity vessels that regularly ply the Mediterranean to take rescued people to other countries.

"After Italy's silence, we ask French maritime authorities to assign a port to the 234 survivors on the #Ocean Viking," French charity SOS Mediterranee said, noting that many of the migrants have been at sea for 18 days.

There was no immediate word from France on the request.