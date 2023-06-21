    বাংলা

    'Every minute feels like hours' says friend of man on missing Titanic sub

    Jannicke Mikkelsen said she took part in a 2019's NASA mission with Hamish Harding, setting a record for the fastest circumnavigation of Earth by aircraft flying over both geographic poles

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 07:13 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 07:13 AM

    A friend of one of the passengers on board the submersible vessel that went missing on a trip to explore the wreckage of the Titanic said that "every single minute" felt like hours as time ticked away to find them alive.

    Speaking from Svalbard in Norway on Tuesday, Jannicke Mikkelsen said she was not sleeping and just hoping for good news, as rescuers scoured thousands of square miles in the remote North Atlantic to find her friend Hamish Harding, 58, and four others.

    One pilot and four passengers were inside the submersible early on Sunday when it lost communication with a ship on the surface about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive to see the wreckage of the Titanic in deep waters off Canada's coast. The submersible was the highlight of a tourist expedition that cost $250,000 per person.

    Mikkelsen said Harding was "being branded as a UK billionaire going for a sightseeing trip to the Titanic."

    But, she said, expeditions were also for scientific research.

    "These types of expeditions are very expensive and we need people like Hamish who can pay and sponsor such an expedition, but also take the risk of joining such an expedition with his expertise," Mikkelsen said.

    Mikkelsen said she met Harding in 2017 while working at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Together they took part in 2019's "One More Orbit" flight mission that set a record for the fastest circumnavigation of Earth by aircraft flying over both geographic poles.

    The Titanic expeditions start in St John's, Newfoundland, before heading out approximately 400 miles (640 km) into the Atlantic to the wreckage site, according to the website of Oceangate, the private company that operates the submersible vessel.

    In order to visit the wreck, passengers climb inside Titan, the five-person submersible, which takes two hours to descend approximately 12,500 feet (3,800 m) to the Titanic.

    Mikkelsen said she last spoke to Harding right before his dive to the Titanic and wished him "godspeed."

    "I didn't consider that this type of expedition would be as dangerous as it's turned out to be," she said.

    "As explorers, we are pessimistic and objective. And as it stands right now, it would be a miracle if they are recovered alive."

    RELATED STORIES
    The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
    Crews searching for Titanic sub detect sounds
    Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the North Atlantic in the search for a tourist submersible, the US Coast Guard said
    The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the documentary film "Bread and Roses" presented as part of Special Screenings - Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. Producer Jennifer Lawrence poses.
    'No Hard Feelings' lured me back to acting: Jennifer Lawrence
    Lawrence, 32, who took a two-year break from acting between 2019 and 2021 found the script too good to pass up
    A view shows a stop sign at a security gate to the US Treasury building in Washington, US, January 20, 2023.
    US corporate debt binge could be hard to sustain
    This debt issuance spree is on the back of strong demand for what were relatively higher yielding corporate bonds after Treasury yields rose in May from levels touched in late April
    Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai gestures during a news conference on the US State Department's annual human trafficking report at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 1, 2016.
    Key ASEAN members skip Thai-hosted Myanmar talks
    Only Cambodia has so far officially confirmed it intends to attend the planned talks

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp