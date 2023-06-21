'Every minute feels like hours' says friend of man on missing Titanic sub

Mikkelsen said Harding was "being branded as a UK billionaire going for a sightseeing trip to the Titanic."

But, she said, expeditions were also for scientific research.

"These types of expeditions are very expensive and we need people like Hamish who can pay and sponsor such an expedition, but also take the risk of joining such an expedition with his expertise," Mikkelsen said.

Mikkelsen said she met Harding in 2017 while working at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Together they took part in 2019's "One More Orbit" flight mission that set a record for the fastest circumnavigation of Earth by aircraft flying over both geographic poles.

The Titanic expeditions start in St John's, Newfoundland, before heading out approximately 400 miles (640 km) into the Atlantic to the wreckage site, according to the website of Oceangate, the private company that operates the submersible vessel.

In order to visit the wreck, passengers climb inside Titan, the five-person submersible, which takes two hours to descend approximately 12,500 feet (3,800 m) to the Titanic.

Mikkelsen said she last spoke to Harding right before his dive to the Titanic and wished him "godspeed."