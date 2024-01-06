    বাংলা

    US intelligence confirms Islamic State's Afghanistan branch behind Iran blasts

    The bombings, the deadliest of their kind in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, added to regional tensions over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 04:58 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 04:58 AM

    Communications intercepts collected by the United States confirmed that Islamic State’s (ISIS) Afghanistan-based branch carried out twin bombings in Iran that killed nearly 100 people, two sources familiar with the intelligence told Reuters on Friday.

    "The intelligence is clear-cut and indisputable," one source said.

    That source and a second, both of whom requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue, said the intelligence comprised communications intercepts, without providing further details. The collection of the intercepts has not been previously reported.

    Wednesday's bombings, the deadliest of their kind in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, added to regional tensions over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and attacks by Yemen's Tehran-aligned Houthi group on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

    ISIS on Thursday claimed responsibility for the bombings, saying two operatives wearing explosive suicide belts staged the attack during a memorial service for Qassem Soleimani, a senior military commander assassinated in Iraq in a 2020 US drone strike.

    The Sunni Muslim militant group, however, did not specify that its Afghanistan-based affiliate, known as ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K), was responsible for the bombings in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman.

    “The US has pretty clear intel” that ISIS-K conducted the attack, the first source said.

    The Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment.

    ISIS harbours a virulent hatred for Shi'ites -- Iran's dominant sect and targets of its affiliate's attacks in Afghanistan -- who it views as apostates.

    ISIS claimed responsibility for a 2022 attack on a Shi'ite shrine in Iran that killed 15 people and 2017 bombings that hit the parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

    Iran on Friday said security forces had arrested 11 people suspected of involvement in Wednesday's attack and had seized explosive devices and vests.

    While Taliban crackdowns have weakened ISIS-K and prompted some members to leave Afghanistan for neighboring countries, the affiliate has continued focusing on plotting foreign operations, US officials say.

    RELATED STORIES
    People gather at the scene of explosions during a ceremony held to mark the death of late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, in Kerman, Iran, January 3, 2024.
    IS claims responsibility for deadly Iran attack
    They claimed responsibility for two blasts that killed nearly 100 at memorial for top commander killed in Iraq by a US drone in 2020
    People gather at the scene of explosions during a ceremony held to mark the death of late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, in Kerman, Iran, January 3, 2024. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via
    Over 100 killed in attacks near Iranian Guards commander's tomb
    Iran says ‘terrorist attacks’ target a ceremony to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a US drone in 2020
    An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, Jun 15, 2005/File Photo
    Iranian drone 'attack' hit tanker near India: Pentagon
    The incident highlights escalating regional tensions and new risk to shipping lanes after the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel
    Bomb blast at Bhola Chhatra League leader's house kills 1, Injures another
    Bomb blast at Bhola Chhatra League leader's house kills 1
    The explosion's cause, whether it was an accident during bomb-making or an attack, is currently unclear and under investigation, police say

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India