UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers

The United Nations awarded ‘Dag Hammarskjöld Medal’ to five Bangladeshis who died during peacekeeping operations, the Bangladesh mission at the UN has said.

Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York, received the medals on behalf of the fallen peacekeepers.

The award, named after the second secretary-general of the United Nations, was handed at the General Assembly Hall by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday.