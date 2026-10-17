October 17, 2026

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Congo Ebola outbreak spreads to new province bordering Central African Republic

The latest developments come as the disease is reported in two other African countries this month

Congo Ebola outbreak spreads to new province bordering Central African Republic
Health workers and humanitarian responders on the front lines of the Ebola response gather to receive a vaccination due to their potential exposure to the virus as part of their work with suspected cases, including contacts, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Oct 16, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

Reuters

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 09:41 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 09:41 PM

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to a new province bordering the Central African Republic, two health officials said on Thursday, posing a fresh challenge for authorities struggling to contain it.

North Ubangi becomes the eighth province to be affected by the outbreak of the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which was announced in mid-May and has become the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record, with more than 9,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths confirmed.

Two cases have been confirmed in North Ubangi, the officials said. They have not been officially announced by Congolese authorities.

Ituri province remains the epicentre of the outbreak, though cases have increased recently in North Kivu province. Cases have also been confirmed in South Kivu, Tshopo, Haut-Uele, Bas-Uele and South Ubangi provinces.

A health official in North Ubangi told Reuters on Thursday there had been a series of suspected deaths recently in a mining area in Wapinda health zone, close to the border with Bas-Uele, prompting samples to be analysed at a provincial laboratory and in Kinshasa.

In addition to spreading within Congo, the outbreak has also resulted in cases in Uganda, which was declared Ebola-free in August, and in Kenya, which announced its first Ebola infection earlier this month and announced a second case - a close family member of the first one - on Wednesday.

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