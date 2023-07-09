    বাংলা

    One dead, 7 missing in central China highway landslide

    The landslide overtook a highway construction site on an expressway in central China, an official said

    Reuters
    Published : 9 July 2023, 08:33 AM
    Updated : 9 July 2023, 08:33 AM

    One person has died and seven were missing after a landslide overtook a highway construction site on an expressway in central China, local government officials said on Sunday.

    Six people were found alive and injuries were reported from Saturday's landslide, officials in Hubei province said in a post on the province's WeChat account, adding they were trying to prevent other disasters in the area as operations continued.

    China's ministry of emergency management activated a level-four emergency response and sent a working group to the site to guide emergency handling, according to a WeChat post.

    The minister of emergency management urged authorities to find out what caused the landslide.

    Torrential rains in parts of China over several weeks have led to a number of deadly landslides. Last month in Sichuan province, 19 people were killed in a landslide at a mine, and four died when heavy rainfall in a short period caused landslides.

    China's government has issued advisories about rain and other natural disasters for local governments to stay alert and respond quickly.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representational picture: People ride scooters on a street at Beijing's Central Business District, in Beijing, China June 21, 2023.
    1 dead, 7 missing in China landslide
    Six people were found alive and injuries were reported from Saturday's landslide
    Construction worker falls to death from crane in Dhaka
    Construction worker falls to death from crane
    The incident took place at Famous Steel Mills in the city’s Kadamtali area
    A worker polishes a bicycle steel rim at a factory manufacturing sports equipment in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 2, 2019.
    China's economy slows in May, firming case for more support
    Chinese policymakers face deflationary risks, mounting local government debts, record youth unemployment and weakening global demand
    People wait at an intersection on a street during morning rush hour, in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD), China Aug 2, 2022.
    End of 'Zero Covid' fails to boost German investment in China
    Some 55% of German companies plan to further invest within the next two years, according to a survey of 288 firms

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan