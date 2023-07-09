One dead, 7 missing in central China highway landslide

China's ministry of emergency management activated a level-four emergency response and sent a working group to the site to guide emergency handling, according to a WeChat post.

The minister of emergency management urged authorities to find out what caused the landslide.

Torrential rains in parts of China over several weeks have led to a number of deadly landslides. Last month in Sichuan province, 19 people were killed in a landslide at a mine, and four died when heavy rainfall in a short period caused landslides.

China's government has issued advisories about rain and other natural disasters for local governments to stay alert and respond quickly.