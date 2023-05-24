Russia, China seal economic pacts despite Western disapproval

"Today, relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented high level," Mishustin told Li in their meeting.

"They are characterised by mutual respect of each other's interests, the desire to jointly respond to challenges, which is associated with increased turbulence in the international arena and the pattern of sensational pressure from the collective West," he said.

"As our Chinese friends say, unity makes it possible to move mountains."

The memorandums of understanding signed included an agreement to deepen investment cooperation in trade services, a pact on export of agricultural products to China, and another on sports cooperation.

Russia's energy shipments to China are projected to rise 40% this year, and the two countries are discussing technological equipment supplies to Russia, Interfax news agency reported.

"With sanctions against Russia providing new opportunities for China, it is hardly surprising that China would be happy to engage actively, if not proactively with Russia economically, as long as whatever relationships they forge will not trigger secondary sanctions against China," said Steve Tsang, director of The School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) China Institute in London.

"China's policy towards the war in Ukraine is one of "declaring neutrality, supporting Putin and paying no price", and the visit reaffirms it, particularly the support Putin element," said Tsang.

'DEAR FRIEND'

Xi visited Russia in March and held talks with "dear friend" President Vladimir Putin, after committing to a "no limits" partnership just before the 2022 Russia attack on Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."