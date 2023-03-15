US says military drone crashes in Black Sea after Russian intercept

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a US military Reaper surveillance drone on Tuesday, causing it to crash into the Black Sea in an incident condemned as "reckless' by the US military.

White House spokesman John Kirby said that although there have been other such intercepts, this one was noteworthy because it was "unsafe and unprofessional". US President Joe Biden had been briefed about the incident, Kirby added.

In Brussels, NATO's senior military commander, General Christopher Cavoli, informed allies about the incident, an alliance official said.

It occurred as Russian troops pushed forward in waves along the frontline in eastern Ukraine, while President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his view that Russia's very existence as a state was at stake in the war.