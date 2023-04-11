Australia's iron ore hub of Port Hedland to be cleared ahead of cyclone

Western Australia's iron ore hub of Port Hedland will be cleared early on Wednesday as a tropical cyclone approaches, the Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) said on Tuesday.

A low pressure weather system is expected to intensify and reach tropical cyclone strength later in the day. It is expected to strengthen further in coming days with a possibility of reaching Port Hedland on Friday, the authority said.

"Pilbara Ports Authority will start clearing vessels from the Port of Port Hedland inner harbour from 2 am (1900 GMT) tomorrow, on high tide. All port anchorages within the Port of Port Hedland boundary have been cleared," it said.