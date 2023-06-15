'OUR LAST NIGHT ALIVE'

On Thursday, bodies of the victims were transferred to a cemetery near Athens for DNA tests. The search operation had not recovered any bodies in the past 24 hours and the coast guard said it would continue for as long as needed.

But government sources said chances of retrieving the sunken vessel were remote because of the depth of the water.

Aerial pictures released by the Greek coast guard showed dozens of people on the boat's upper and lower decks looking up, some with arms outstretched, hours before it sank.

Alarm Phone, which operates a trans-European network supporting rescue operations, said it received alerts from people on board a ship in distress off Greece late on Tuesday.

It said it had alerted Greek authorities and spoke to people on the vessel who appealed for help, and that the captain had fled on a small boat.

Government officials said that before capsizing and sinking around 2 am on Wednesday, the vessel's engine stopped and it began veering from side to side.

Independent refugee activist Nawal Soufi said in a Facebook post that she was contacted by migrants aboard the vessel in the early hours of Tuesday, and that she had been in contact with them until 11 pm.

"The whole time they asked me what they should do and I kept telling them that Greek help would come. In this last call, the man I was talking to expressly told me: 'I feel that this will be our last night alive,'" she wrote.

On Thursday, a senior prosecutor took over the supervision of the investigation launched by coast guard authorities over the incident, state broadcaster ERT reported.