    বাংলা

    India's lentil imports from Canada surge despite diplomatic strains

    Indian lentil buyers slowed purchases from Canada, fearing that New Delhi or Ottawa could impose barriers on trade

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Feb 2024, 04:08 PM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2024, 04:08 PM

    India's lentil imports from Canada more than doubled in 2023 despite diplomatic strains over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, as a shortfall in production prompted the South Asian country to boost overseas purchases, government and industry officials told Reuters.

    Relations soured after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year said Canada was "actively pursuing credible allegations" that Indian agents were potentially linked to the June 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen.

    India has denied any formal government role in Nijjar's murder.

    After Trudeau's comments, Indian lentil buyers slowed purchases from Canada, fearing that New Delhi or Ottawa could impose barriers on trade.

    But this was short-lived, and India's lentil imports from Canada surged 120% to 851,284 metric tons in 2023 from the previous year, said a government source who asked not to be named in line with official rules.

    Canada is India's main source of imported lentils, a protein-rich staple used to make daal curry.

    After tensions flared in September, buyers attempted unsuccessfully to find alternatives, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

    "Canadian supplies were most competitive despite higher freight. Imports from Australia also improved because of better crop this year," the dealer said, who declined to be named due to company policy.

    India's lentil imports rose by 162% in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching a record 1.68 million tons, at a cost of$1.25 billion, the government official said.

    Lentil consumption in India has risen to around 3 million tons, but output remains stagnant at approximately 1.3 million tons, said a New-Delhi based trader.

    "Even in 2024 we can expect imports of more than 1.3 million tons of lentils. Lower rainfall in many producing states is affecting production," the trader said.

    India is the world's biggest producer of protein-rich pulses, with a production of 29.2 million metric tons, but it's not enough to meet local consumption demands, making it the biggest importer of pulses as well.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh cuts import duties on rice, sugar, edible oil ahead of Ramadan
    NBR cuts import duties on 4 essentials ahead of Ramadan
    The move aims to stabilise the commodity market before the month of fasting
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 Australia's Mitchell Marsh in action
    COVID hits Australia skipper Marsh before T20 series
    Josh Inglis and Cameron Green have both played internationals in recent weeks despite testing positive for COVID
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India Practice - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 13, 2023 India head coach Rahul Dravid during practice REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Dravid impressed by England's gung-ho approach
    Their 'Bazball' approach faces its toughest challenge in India, who have not lost a Test series on home soil since 2012
    Workers fill sacks with wheat at the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 16, 2022.
    India has no plans to import wheat for now
    Indian farmers are likely to harvest a bumper crop that will boost stockpiles in the world's second-biggest producer of the staple

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps