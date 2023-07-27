As Russian oil crosses G7's price cap, US eyes soft enforcement

The Biden administration is poised to increase outreach to western trading houses, insurers and tanker owners to remind them to abide by the Group of Seven's price cap on Russian oil as the crude trades over that level, sources and experts said.

The approach reflects a desire by Washington to encourage buyers to adhere to the $60 per barrel cap imposed last December on sea-borne exports of Russian crude by the G7, the European Union and Australia in retaliation for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The administration is expected to use "soft" tactics, instead of widespread threats of harsh enforcement on potential violators as that could upend energy markets, they said.