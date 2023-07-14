Argentina's economic woes spark 'supermarket tourism' from neighbours

Argentina is battling inflation of over 100% and a weak peso currency, that has shed around a quarter of its value against the dollar this year despite strict capital controls that slow its fall. In Uruguay annual inflation is running at 6% and the local currency has broadly strengthened against the dollar.

This ongoing economic crisis is creating a conundrum for border towns that Argentina shares with Bolivia, Chile and Uruguay because they are unable to compete with Argentine prices, often only a short distance away.

"Over there in Uruguay fuel costs seventy pesos ($1.58) per litre and here in Argentina we pay twenty pesos ($0.53), so it is much better for us," said Robert de Lima who had traveled less than 45km to Gualeguaychu from Uruguay.

High levels of unemployment and bankruptcies have been reported in border towns, forcing Uruguay's government in May to introduce economic measures to help protect merchants. These included some tax exemptions and discounts on petrol and medicines.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou has recognised there is a problem with prices in Argentina being so low, with demands from regional governors for his government to implement a temporary import tax on foreign goods carried across the border.