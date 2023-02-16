Machu Picchu reopens to tourists after closure over civil unrest

The Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, one of South America's biggest tourist draws, reopened to visitors in Peru on Wednesday after several weeks of closure due to civil unrest.

Protests triggered by the ouster and jailing of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo in December left travelers stranded in the Andes and led authorities to evacuate Machu Picchu and halt the trains that run between the site and the city of Cusco.

Although the protests and road blockades, which have been focused in the south of Peru, are ongoing, there has been a relative calm in recent days.