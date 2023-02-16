    বাংলা

    Machu Picchu reopens to tourists after closure over civil unrest

    The reopening came after an agreement between tourist businesses, authorities, and community leaders to guarantee security at the site in Peru

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Feb 2023, 09:44 AM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2023, 09:44 AM

    The Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, one of South America's biggest tourist draws, reopened to visitors in Peru on Wednesday after several weeks of closure due to civil unrest.

    Protests triggered by the ouster and jailing of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo in December left travelers stranded in the Andes and led authorities to evacuate Machu Picchu and halt the trains that run between the site and the city of Cusco.

    Although the protests and road blockades, which have been focused in the south of Peru, are ongoing, there has been a relative calm in recent days.

    The reopening came after an agreement between tourist businesses, authorities, and community leaders to guarantee security at the site and for transport services.

    For visitors from Argentina on their summer vacation the timing of the reopening was lucky.

    "We had it all organized," said one woman at the site, who did not give her name. "We were really worried that we wouldn't be able to come. We arrived in Cusco on Feb 13, and they opened on Feb 15. It was a nice surprise."

    The mountain citadel of Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century, probably for an Incan emperor. It was abandoned around the time of the Spanish conquest and rediscovered in 1911 by American explorer Hiram Bingham.

    RELATED STORIES
    A skier rides a lift at a ski resort on Mt Yokote in Shimotakai district, Nagano prefecture, Japan Feb 5, 2023.
    Allure of Japan's powder snow a growing danger as more tourists ski backcountry
    A rise in backcountry accidents comes as the Japanese government heavily promotes inbound tourism post-pandemic, having opened its border fully late last year
    Cross border students arrive at Lo Wu Control Point on the first day China fully resumed cross border travel to Hong Kong and Macau, in Hong Kong, China Feb 6, 2023.
    Hong Kong sees influx of Chinese visitors
    Tens of thousands of travellers commute between mainland China and its special administrative region for the first time in three years after all border checkpoints were reopened fully
    People line up at a government office for entry and exit matters which provides services including making or renewing passports or permits to go to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, after China reopened borders, in Beijing, China, Jan 9, 2023.
    China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macau
    Even after China reopened its borders to the world on Jan 8, a quota system and COVID testing requirement remained for travellers between the mainland and Hong Kong
    Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during the "Hello Hong Kong" campaign to promote city tourism in Hong Kong, China Feb 2, 2023. REUTERS
    Hong Kong says 'hello' to woo back visitors after COVID isolation
    The city’s leader John Lee unveils a promotion campaign that will include 500,000 free flights to lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher