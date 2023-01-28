Holiday trips within China surge after lifting of COVID curbs

Lunar New Year holiday trips inside China surged 74% from last year after authorities scrapped COVID-19 curbs that had stifled travel for three years, media reported on Saturday.

The Lunar New Year is the most important holiday of the year in China, when huge numbers of people working in prosperous coastal cities head to their hometowns and villages for family reunions.

But for three years people were told not to travel during the holiday, with those who insisted facing the risk of snap lockdowns, multiple COVID tests, quarantine and even admonishment by their work units.

An estimated 226 million domestic trips were made by all means including planes during the holiday week that ended on Friday, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing government figures.