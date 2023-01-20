For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns

EARLY DAYS

In Bangkok, upscale shopping mall Iconsiam, which houses outlet for luxury goods giants LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Prada, is rolling out an "Eternal Prosperity" campaign for the Lunar New Year designed to drive up traffic by 10% to 15%, managing director Supoj Chaiwatsirikul said.

The campaign will include red lanterns, cash-back offers and a raffle for gold bars as well as a riverside rabbit dance, he said.

In Singapore, the upmarket mall at the Marina Bay Sands resort has put in place giant rabbit decorations.

Since December, the mall's outlet for Kering's Gucci store has seen an influx of Chinese tourists, now the second-biggest clients behind locals, according to a staff member who was not authorised to speak with media.

Still, destinations elsewhere show that the return of Chinese tourists remains at a very early stage. Fresh COVID testing requirements for Chinese tourists in some locations may be acting as a barrier, while some countries also require visas that take time to process.

Rinascente, an upmarket Italian department store operator owned by Thailand's Central Retail Corp, is not planning to decorate shop windows with a Lunar New Year theme, unlike pre-pandemic practice, because there are still only a small number of Chinese visitors, Chief Financial Officer Mariella Elia said.

"We did it in the past and we'll do it again next year," she said of the celebratory displays.

Retailers in South Korea are also not seeing a huge influx in Chinese tourists yet, citing the suspension of short-term visas for travellers between both countries.

"Duty-free stores are focusing on promotions for Korean travellers ... When the situation improves and tourism further catches on, we'll expand packages for foreign travellers," said an official at Shilla Duty Free.

In Hong Kong, which has seen a big increase in mainland visitors, retailers say that has yet to translate into a significant sales jump, with many people appearing to be coming largely to see families.

"Before the pandemic, about 60% of our daily customers were mainlanders. But ... now there are only some mainland tourists coming occasionally," said a manager at Lui Fook Jewellery.