Trash to treasure: Indonesian firm turns plastic into bricks

"My family usually tell me to go ahead and do whatever I want. If people disagree with me, I will do it," said the 37-year-old, who regularly locks horns with her siblings over sorting household waste and recycling in their shared home.

"'Just do it' is what we always tell people who want to get into recycling initiatives."

With more than half the region's population living in cities and rising, Asia's urban population is soaring as wealth increases and people seek better lives - putting huge pressure on infrastructure, public services and affordable housing.

Bustling Jakarta, which has 10 million inhabitants, is dotted with construction sites that emit high levels of greenhouse gases, working on new train lines, malls, leisure complexes, apartments and offices.

But on the ground, residents vie with street-hawkers for space, and struggle with the city's notorious traffic jams, regular flooding and choking air pollution.

As Indonesia's capital grows, waste collection and recycling services have struggled to keep pace.

Single-use plastics - such as drinking straws, confectionery packets, plastic bags and coffee sachets - are usually sent to already full landfill sites, burned by informal trash collectors, or simply thrown into the city's canals.

Looking to tackle Indonesia's twin challenges of trash and polluting urban growth, Rebricks made a breakthrough in late 2019 by creating a brick using single-use plastic waste that meets industry standards.

The company mixes volcanic ash, mountain stones, plastic waste donated from households across Indonesia, and cement to make its bricks, which do not contain sand like regular ones.

It supplies charities and other groups that build affordable homes and sanitation buildings for poorer communities.

The firm's prices are competitive, while its bricks - long-lasting and strong as conventional bricks - are non-combustible, and the paving stones it also makes do not get slippery when wet, Sabrina said.

Rebricks' website says it has production capacity of 100 sq metres (1,076 sq ft) a day.

But Sabrina declined to give details of sales, adding that production is limited by the company's basic brick-making technique and labour-intensive machinery, with plastic waste donations often outstripping demand for bricks.

The startup - which uses social media to appeal for plastic waste - is in talks with the government to supply materials for subsidised housing projects.

"As a developing country, it's impossible for us to say 'don't develop'," said Sabrina.

"Development will keep on going, but at least if you recycle waste at the same time, it can help."

CONSTRUCTION, BUILDINGS PART OF CLIMATE SOLUTION

The buildings and construction sector is responsible for about 40% of global energy-related emissions - and reducing this will be vital for countries to meet their international climate and environmental pledges, industry experts said.

About half of the sector's emissions come from construction and the rest from how buildings are heated or cooled, and powered, once in use.

The industry also accounts for 50% of all extracted materials, while cement production alone is responsible for 7% of global carbon emissions, said Lea Ranalder, part of the climate change team at UN-Habitat, a U.N. agency that promotes sustainable human settlements.

Less than 9% of the materials consumed by the sector are circular - recycled or re-used - leading to a "we build, we throw away" mentality, she noted.

"The buildings and construction industry is the overlooked giant when we talk about climate change and how we tackle climate change," she said.

"Without really tackling the sector, when we talk about the climate crisis, we will not get there."

Reforming the fragmented industry is complex. And many developers in Asia are focused on profits and affordability, with the perception that greener designs and building materials are expensive, industry experts said.

Constructing greener buildings pushes costs up by 3%-5% depending on the type of building, said Jonathan Duwyn, a buildings and construction expert at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

But over time, it becomes cheaper as the buildings cost less to run, he said, adding that "overall the cost is not much higher and the more we do it, the costs will go down".

In addition, training the industry's workforce - and ensuring that universities and architecture schools promote sustainability - is a huge opportunity to create well-paid green jobs, experts said.

"If governments make a commitment to invest and expand green building developments, this will incentivise construction workers to pursue these types of skills, knowing that there will be guaranteed work for them in the future," said Nick Jeffries of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which advocates for circular economies.