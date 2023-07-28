The US-based non-profit's research, which analysed India, Nigeria and the United States, said that extreme heat could kill 204,000 women annually across the three countries in hot years.

"Extreme heat is quietly but profoundly brutalising women worldwide," said Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of Arsht-Rock. Heat creates a "double burden" for women, the report warned.

"Women are not only more susceptible to physically getting sick from heat, they're also disproportionately expected to care for everyone else who's sick from heat, whether that's paid care or unpaid care," McLeod told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Heatwaves are breaking records around the world and the continued release of planet-heating emissions - largely from the use of coal, oil and gas - will push global temperatures into uncharted territory in the coming years, scientists have said.

The debilitating heat will take its toll on women, forcing them to work longer hours - whether outdoors on a farm, for example, or doing unpaid domestic work like cooking and cleaning at home - for less money or no income at all, the report said.

"Women in poverty are being pushed further into poverty, and women climbing out of poverty are being pulled back in," McLeod said.