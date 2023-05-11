How Russians end up in a far-right militia fighting in Ukraine

The presence of Russian far-right groups on both sides of the conflict is also a sign of an ideological fracturing of Russia's ultranationalist movement, said political scientist Mark Galeotti, head of London-based Mayak Intelligence consultancy and author of several books on the Russian military.

Groups seeking a restoration of Russia's historic power are facing other outfits, like the RVC, that oppose Putin's invasion and want to see a smaller, ethnic Russian state, he added.

"Some think that Ukraine's struggle against the evil Russian empire is their cause. And there are some who think that fighting for the motherland is their cause," said Galeotti, naming the Rusich Group and ENOT Corp among far-right paramilitary units fighting on Russia's side.

The complex war-time alliances muddy one of the justifications given by Putin for the invasion, that Ukraine needed to be liberated from neo-Nazis - an assertion rejected by Kyiv and the West who accuse Moscow of a land grab.

The Kremlin, which has said Russia's elections are open and honest, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the RVC's activities and recruitment, or about far-right groups fighting on Russia's side. Reuters was unable to reach the Rusich Group or ENOT for comment.

'NATIONALIST IS NOT FASCIST'

So far there has been little visible opposition to the Ukraine war within Russia itself, where laws have been tightened to crack down on dissent.

The RVC hit the headlines in March when it claimed responsibility for a cross-border raid into Russian territory, which Putin denounced as a terrorist attack and said the fighters involved had opened fire on civilians in a car, including children. The governor of the border region said the attack had killed two people and wounded a boy of 11.

A senior member of the RVC called Vladimir, with the nom de guerre Cardinal, told Reuters via Signal call in February that the unit numbered up to 200 fighters, though Reuters was unable to independently verify that figure.

That's still a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of soldiers and volunteers fighting in Ukraine, and the thousands of foreigners that have been fighting Russian forces there.

Yugoslavsky and Smit said they crossed into Ukraine from Warsaw after answering a call to arms posted on YouTube by the Civic Council, a group of anti-Putin activists based in the Polish capital that recruits fighters for the RVC.

Once in Kyiv, they said the Ukrainian military gave them a polygraph test and psychological examination and more than two months of basic military training.

When Reuters spoke to the men again in early April, via phone and online messaging, they expected to head to the front soon, Yugoslavsky as a field paramedic and Smit a drone operator. The Civic Council's co-founder Denis Sokolov confirmed they had been deployed to the front last month, adding that Yugoslavsky had since been shot in the leg but was recovering.

Sokolov, a Russian, said the council didn't hold any far-right ideology and aimed to recruit any fighters prepared to defend Ukraine, adding that its aims overlapped with the RVC only in wanting to oust Putin and seek a dissolution of Russia in its current imperial form.

"A Russian nationalist is not a Russian fascist," Sokolov told Reuters at the council's Warsaw offices, referring to RVC members. "We have a common enemy, and we need to unite."

UKRAINE'S FOREIGN LEGION

Reuters was unable to determine how the RVC coordinates with Ukrainian forces or receives orders.

Ukraine's military intelligence service, the GUR, told Reuters the unit was linked to the International Legion - a foreign military division established after the invasion that includes fighters from dozens of countries. A spokesperson for the legion said it had nothing to do with the RVC, though.

The Civic Council works with a Ukrainian middleman in Warsaw who told Reuters he worked for the Ukrainian military and helped prepare papers for foreign volunteers and accompanied them to the border to smooth the crossing.