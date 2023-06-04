Replanting the Amazon could help save the world’s climate. Here’s why it’s so hard to do

Threats are just one of the challenges facing Rioterra and other environmental groups around the world pursuing a seemingly simple fix for the climate crisis: replanting denuded forests. These projects, science suggests, could help slow global warming by trapping carbon dioxide in living trees. Such efforts also could restore wildlife habitats and help protect threatened species. In the Amazon, it would also safeguard the atmospheric moisture that rolls off the rainforest and carries showers to faraway fields and reservoirs.

But in Brazil, many farmers who have carved livelihoods out of the rainforest fear that environmental groups want to push them out. Tree-planting groups, meanwhile, have struggled to cultivate some native trees on a mass scale. Seasonal flooding, fires – even arson – are perpetual worries.

Then there is money. Ecologists hope to protect the Amazon from a so-called tipping point – when so much land is cleared that the ecosystem can no longer sustain itself as rainforest and dries out into a degraded savanna. To do that, forest restoration needs to occur over a jungle area twice the size of Germany, according to Carlos Nobre, one of Brazil’s most prominent climate scientists. The price tag: more than $20 billion, he estimates.

Replanting efforts in Brazil so far are modest operations, albeit rapidly growing ones, led mainly by nonprofits. Out of dozens of reforestation initiatives in the country, Rioterra and The Black Jaguar Foundation, a Brazilian-European group, are among the largest. Rioterra has reforested Amazon land approaching the size of Manhattan over the past decade and plans to more than double that by 2030, said Alexis Bastos, who manages the nonprofit’s reforestation efforts and was one of its founders. Rioterra spends about 12 million reais ($2.4 million) annually on reforestation, he said.

Black Jaguar is even more ambitious: It hopes to spend at least $3.7 billion in the next 20 years restoring a forest area the size of Lebanon. Through corporate and private donors, it has raised just 0.2% of that sum so far and planted just 0.03% of its goal.

Meanwhile, Amazon destruction continues at a furious pace. Government data show that about three soccer fields’ worth of virgin forest was cleared every minute in 2022. Illegal invaders destroy in hours what it takes Rioterra or Black Jaguar a year to plant.

Still, scientists say that if reforestation is possible anywhere, it’s Brazil. The country has huge amounts of previously forested land ripe for restoration. Much of that could happen naturally if adjacent, intact jungle were simply allowed to reclaim the scarred patches. Brazil’s laws mandate a level of forest conservation unseen in most countries.

“Reforestation is really essential to save the planet,” said Nobre, the climate scientist. “We could do it. Are we going to do it? That is still a question we cannot answer.”

THE ACCIDENTAL CONSERVATIONIST

In Brazil, people have wrestled for centuries over the fate of the rainforest, a struggle that has pitted indigenous forest dwellers against European settlers and their descendants looking to tap its riches.

For most of that history, development won. Deforestation exploded in the 1970s as the ruling military dictatorship of that era encouraged people to settle the vast territory.

Among the migrants was Bastos, one of the founders of Rioterra, who arrived in Rondônia as a child in 1982. His family hoped to cash in on the government’s promise of free farmland. Instead, Bastos said, his father launched a furniture business in the city of Porto Velho catering to settlers arriving in droves.

Growing up, Bastos said, he was largely indifferent to the sound of chainsaws and the haze of smoke from ranchers burning trees for pasture. In his 20s, he discovered a passion for diving in Amazon waters. Amid electric eels and behemoth pirarucu fish, he was appalled to see that Rondônia’s Rio Preto, or Black River, had become an underwater junkyard of discarded refrigerators, car parts and beer cans.

He and his diving pals organised cleanups and events to raise awareness about human impacts on the Amazon. In 1999, Bastos and six friends, mostly fellow divers, founded the Rioterra Center for Cultural and Environmental Studies of the Amazon as a vehicle to secure funding for their volunteer efforts. Rioterra means “river earth” in English.

Their big break came in 2008 when state-owned oil company Petrobras awarded Rioterra a grant of 3.5 million reais (about $1.5 million at the time) to do some reforestation in Rondônia.

The group knew nothing about silviculture. The learning curve was steep, Bastos, now 49, recalled. “People come to the Amazon to cut trees, not to plant trees,” he said.

Successfully planting a tree requires teasing out the secrets of that specie’s life cycle. For Rioterra, the process starts in the Jamari National Forest, near the small municipality of Itapuã do Oeste in northern Rondônia. On satellite maps, Jamari stands out as a roughly 2,200-square-kilometer island of old-growth forest in a sea of deforestation. Barely touched for millennia, it boasts a riotous diversity of animals and plants.

Dejesus Aparecido Ramos, a former Rioterra worker, said he spotted wild pigs, tapirs and jaguars during his journeys there. But the nonprofit’s real quarry is about 900 so-called mother trees scattered in and around the forest. With permission from Brazil’s federal parks authority, Rioterra staffers harvest seeds from these mother trees and transport them to the organisation’s nursery in Itapuã do Oeste, where they are grown into saplings that can then be planted.

Rioterra takes special pains to nurture threatened trees, among them pink cedar, Amazonian cherry and muiracatiara, whose handsome orange-brown wood is coveted for designer flooring. Few of these rare trees have ever been cultivated outside the wild. Getting a seed from a castanheira, commonly known as the Brazil nut tree, to the sapling stage takes 18 months.

“People think all you have to do is plant, but it’s not just planting. There’s a lot of technique behind it,” Bastos said.

To date, Rioterra has planted some 7 million trees on more than 57 square kilometers (22 square miles) of land. The nonprofit plants trees on state-protected nature reserves as well as private land mostly owned by small farmers.

Brazil reduced reforestation funding in the early years of the administration of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro, who left office in January. His administration also froze the Amazon Fund, a government-created vehicle that since 2008 has spent 300 million reais ($60 million) – mostly provided by the governments of Norway and Germany – reforesting 317 square kilometers of rainforest.

A lawyer representing Bolsonaro did not respond to a request for comment.

Bolsonaro's successor, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, quickly reopened the Amazon Fund. The Environment Ministry, in response to questions, said the government aims to expand economic incentives and technical assistance for reforestation and grow the market for seed and sapling production.

THE WANDERING DUTCHMAN

Black Jaguar’s origin story begins in the Middle East, where Dutch entrepreneur Ben Valks said he was making a good living selling water filtration systems out of the United Arab Emirates. He said he sold his firm in 2004 and decided to travel the world.

In 2007, he visited northern Pará state in Brazil’s Amazon with the notion of making a documentary about black jaguars, a rare mutation of the spotted variety that has been hit by habitat loss and poaching. A jaguar tracker led Valks past denuded jungle where the only animals he saw were grazing cows. Valks was troubled, and inspired: “I start to think, what’s my purpose?”

Valks spoke with Brazilian biologist Leandro Silveira, a jaguar expert who revealed his dream of creating a 2,600-kilometer-long wildlife corridor along the Araguaia River, which runs half the length of Brazil. There the big cats could roam free to find food and mates, Silveira said.

Valks saw the potential. He founded The Black Jaguar Foundation in 2011 and set about building an organization.

Now 52 and the full-time head of the foundation, Valks has raised more than 6 million euros ($6.4 million), mostly from corporate sponsors, according to Valks and the foundation’s annual reports. They include São Paulo-based Movida, a publicly traded rental car company, and Caixa, a state-owned Brazilian bank.

That’s a sliver of his $3.7 billion target. But it has been enough to hire 122 full-time staffers who have planted or regenerated 326 hectares (806 acres) of forest with native tree species in the Amazon and neighboring savanna. Valks’ long-term goal is to add 1.7 billion trees along the Araguaia River.

“I want to be a billionaire,” Valks told a group of staffers at a 2021 training held in Pará state near the waterway. “Not in money, but in trees.”

MEET THE NEIGHBORS

If cultivating wild trees is a tricky business, dealing with the Amazon’s human settlers is even more complex.

Worldwide, violence and threats are commonplace for environmentalists working to preserve wildlife and habitat. More than 200 are slain annually, according to the watchdog group Global Witness. Brazil in 2021 ranked No. 3 on its list, with 26 killed.

Rioterra suspended planting trees in the state-protected forest preserve where da Costa was threatened. Illegal logging and ranching have proliferated there.