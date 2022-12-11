Monk militia: The Buddhist clergy backing Myanmar's junta

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on a visit to Myanmar in August, said he backed the military's attempts to "stabilize" the country. In an emailed response to Reuters, Russia’s embassy in Myanmar provided details of Sitagu's trip and said Russia-Myanmar ties were "deepening in many directions" including trade, investment, education and energy. "This will benefit the peoples of the two countries in the long run," it said.

The displays of bellicosity by some monks have led to a rare backlash in Myanmar. Online memes and expletive-filled posts against military-supporting monks are now common.

Ten people interviewed by Reuters in cities including Yangon and Mandalay, among them a grocery store owner and a director of commercials, said they had changed the way they donated to monks. Some were scrutinizing monks more closely to avoid aiding those that support the junta, while others had eschewed the centuries-old tradition completely.

"It is the start of the change," said Naung Naung, a student from the central Magwe region, referring to the increasing willingness of Myanmar residents to question the religious establishment.

Until recently, everyone in the country recognized "dictators as dictators", said one monk from Kantbalu, the same hometown as Wathawa. "People and monks were on the same side."

In response, he said, the military organized a "separation", in part by cultivating patronage relationships with monks, particularly the most influential.

Furthermore, the military instilled hatred against other religions, he said.

MASTERS AND FOLLOWERS

After the monks joined protests, the military started offering special privileges to religious leaders, through a patronage practice known as "masters and followers", said Nickey Diamond, a Burmese academic from Mandalay who has written about religion and nationalism in Myanmar. His account was echoed by the monk from Kantbalu and another academic, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

Myanmar monks teach laypeople who in turn provide them with essentials such as food and clothing. But monkhoods that built strong relationships with the military were awarded gifts like land, cars, and monasteries, said Diamond, without identifying the beneficiaries.

"When the Saffron Revolution happened, the military feared it, and attempted to divide the force," he said, referring to the regime's opponents.

Meanwhile, a virulent strain of Buddhist nationalism was being propagated within the country's monasteries, its origins traceable to an official within the previous military dictatorship who wrote and distributed xenophobic, anti-Muslim tracts.

The books, which told sensationalized stories about misdeeds of Muslims and the marriage of Muslim men to Buddhist women, "brainwashed monks to be Islamophobic", said the monk from Kantbalu, whose account of exposure to anti-Muslim texts echoed those of several others interviewed.

"My life has been spent in prestigious monastic Buddhist centers in Myanmar," he said. "Since I was 14 years old, I read books that condemned other religions."

In the mid-2010s, an ultranationalist movement, Ma Ba Tha, advocated boycotts of Muslim-owned businesses, called for discriminatory race and religion laws, and was implicated in waves of deadly violence against Muslims. At the time, the group denied inciting violence and said it was only against Islamic extremists.

'MANY MILITIA'

Min Aung Hlaing, the general who overthrew Suu Kyi in February 2021, has tried to cultivate an image as a protector of the nation's majority Theravada Buddhist religion, in the style of a long line of warrior-kings.

The day before he seized power, he placed the first stone in a seated Buddha statue he says will be the world's largest. He is also seeking donations for the world's largest Buddhist pagoda "to show the world that Theravada Buddhism is shining brightly in Myanmar", according to state media.

State news broadcasts displaying military support for Buddhism increased four-fold in the nine months immediately after the coup, according to an analysis by the United States Institute of Peace, a US-funded institute that analyzes conflicts overseas. Min Aung Hlaing has sought to justify the coup by claiming Suu Kyi failed to protect "race and religion".

Despite standing beside the army as it oversaw the deadly 2017 purge of 730,000 ethnic Rohingya, the Suu Kyi government later attempted to rein in ultranationalist Ma Ba Tha monks who publicly endorsed the violence. Ma Ba Tha was disbanded and Wirathu, a monk who toured the country inciting hatred of Muslims, was jailed for sedition.

Since last year's coup, Suu Kyi and most of her government have been jailed on multiple charges, while Ma Ba Tha monks including Wirathu have been freed. The junta has not said why they were released. Wirathu's spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

In videos posted online, Wathawa, known locally as "Ma Ba Tha monk" because of his ties to the group, praises Min Aung Hlaing as the "greatest leader" to rule Myanmar. He says he has personally founded "many militia" to fight pro-democracy groups and has more than 4,000 followers.

Taiga, a spokesman for the Taze People's Defence Force, a resistance group, who goes by one name, said the figure was lower and that Wathawa's group forcibly recruited from villages. The recruiting tactics or the size of the militia's membership could not be independently verified.

He said his group would be prepared to kill monks if they were in battle with the junta, "There are good and bad monks... We consider an ally of an enemy to be an enemy, whether he is a monk or not."