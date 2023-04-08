Italian drugs cartels conceal payments via Chinese shadow banks

It has become an issue for law enforcement in Europe, too. Europol, the European Union’s police agency, said that Chinese criminal networks are “more and more engaged in the laundering of criminal proceeds in Europe,” including from drug trafficking.

The seven people said money transfers are part of a broader array of services offered by Chinese-linked organisations, including facilitating tax evasion, in what Italian authorities refer to as an “underground” banking system.

One of the people said there were about a dozen additional investigations underway involving money transfers or other illicit activity connected to Chinese organisations that haven’t been made public. The person, who has direct knowledge of those probes, estimated tens of billions of euros each year were being moved out of Italy via the underground system.

Chinese authorities have previously vowed to crackdown on underground banking.

Asked if China was aware of the movement of large amounts of money via unlicensed Chinese money brokers in Italy, including by drug gangs, or whether it was helping Italy to tackle it, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson's office said in a statement: “I am not aware of the circumstances you mentioned.”

FLYING MONEY

The money transfers are based on a long-established informal payment system, often referred to by the Chinese term fei qian or fei chien, meaning flying money, which relies on a trusted network of transfer agents.

It is not necessarily illegal to transfer funds via friends and family to pass cash to creditors on your behalf. But it is illegal in Italy to provide banking services without authorization and to launder the proceeds of crime.

One of the first probes to come to light involving use of Chinese money brokers by Italian mobsters was linked to the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta group, one of the largest crime gangs in the world. The investigation resulted in the 2018 arrest of 90 people in Italy and elsewhere in Europe, and the seizure of 4 tonnes of cocaine worth an estimated 240 million euros ($261.96 million).

Among ongoing investigations is one that led to the arrest last November of more than 40 people in Italy and Spain for suspected drug trafficking. That includes a former army officer and senior figure in the Italian Referees’ Association, called Rosario D'Onofrio, who police allege served as a logistics chief for a drugs gang.

According to an October 2022 arrest warrant, D’Onofrio paid 180,000 euros to a Chinese intermediary during a March 2020 visit to Milan’s Chinatown to pay suppliers in Spain for a shipment of hashish. The intermediary sent a text message to a counterpart in Spain to hand over a corresponding sum to the suppliers and charged D’Onofrio 2,700 euros in commission - the equivalent of 1.5% - for the transaction, the arrest warrant detailed.

D’Onofrio is currently in detention; his lawyer Niccolò Vecchioni declined to comment. The Chinese intermediary has not been identified.